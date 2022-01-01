Go
Toast

Riverside Brewing Company

A Brewery Built on History

1 Fountain Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Giant Pretzel$12.00
Bavarian Style Pretzel Sticks with RBC Cheddar Ale Sauce or Howles Maple Farm Spicy Mustard
The Butcher$16.00
Shaved Pepperoni, Soppressata, Salami, Uncured Smoked Ham, House Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella and Provolone Blended Cheese
Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Grilled or Crispy Chicken Breast, Spicy Maple Aioli, Super Food Coleslaw, Sliced Tomato, Brioche Bun
House Cut Fries$5.00
Maple Bacon Burger$15.00
Local Beef Patty, Maple Bacon Onion Jam, Melted White Cheddar, Lettuce and Tomato Served on a Brioche Roll
Mac And Cheese$15.00
Cavatappi Pasta, Cheddar Ale Sauce, Confit Duck, Crispy Jalapeno, Howles Maple Farm Sweet and Smokey BBQ
Chicken Cajun Alfredo Pizza Special$14.00
House Potato Chips$3.00
Pulled Pork$15.00
Braised Pork, Smoked Cheddar, Pickled Onions, Sweet and Smokey BBQ
Brussels Sprouts$11.00
Caramelized Brussel Sprouts, Black Pepper Bacon, Howles Maple Farm Horseradish Glaze, Goat Cheese, Garlic and Pickled Red Onion
See full menu

Location

1 Fountain Street

Cambridge Spring PA

Sunday2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pampered Palate Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sammy's Smokehouse

No reviews yet

Meats smoked daily!! We have dine in, carryout and On-line orders.
Let us feed your family or office party. Call Tammy at (814)598-5483 for more information.

Lakeside Beach Bar

No reviews yet

Beautiful view of the Lake while dining in a casual, fun atmosphere!

Sunset Grill

No reviews yet

We are a seasonal restaurant because we are mainly outdoors and right on the water. We have great food, refreshing drinks, and amazing atmosphere all summer long.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston