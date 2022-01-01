Riverside American restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Riverside

The Salted Pig image

FRENCH FRIES

The Salted Pig

3750 Main St, Riverside

Avg 4.4 (1532 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Carnitas Tacos (GF)$17.00
black bean puree, cotija, pepitas, salsa piloncillo
Pork Belly Sandwich (Nuts)$23.00
szechuan aioli, pickled vegetables, char siu glaze
Bacon Fat Popcorn (GF)$8.00
brown sugar, sea salt
Marie Callender’s image

 

Marie Callender’s

3505 Merrill St., Riverside

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
French Apple Pie$14.99
Our traditional apple pie with a crumbly cinnamon streusel topping
Freshly Roasted Turkey Dinner$16.99
Roasted Turkey Dinner MC Signature Item
Served over our apple-sage stuffing and topped with homemade giblet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes, tangy cranberry sauce and fresh seasonal vegetables.
Mini Shepherds Pie Combo$12.49
Tender beef, carrots, zucchini, peas and mushrooms in a mushroom burgundy sauce. Topped with mashed potatoes and crusted with three cheese blend. served with a Caesar salad. Includes a FREE slice of pie. Excludes Cheesecakes and Seasonal Fresh Fruit Pies. Not valid with Free Pie Monday Weekday Special.
Pier 76 Fish Grill image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pier 76 Fish Grill

3555 Riverside Plaza Drive, Riverside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Smoked Fish Taco$3.99
mandarin salsa, chipotle cream & cabbage
Blackened Salmon Taco$3.99
chipotle cream, cabbage, cilantro, avocado salsa & tomato
P76 Clam Chowder$4.95
ocean clams, potatoes & fresh cream
BurgerIM image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

BurgerIM

1201 University Ave, Riverside

Avg 4.5 (1119 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
DUO$9.78
Choose two (3 oz) proteins and mix & match your toppings
Family Box$39.99
Burgerim Fries$2.99
Slaters 50-50 image

 

Slaters 50-50

3750 University Ave, Riverside

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
1/3 Rosemary Turkey Burger$15.00
Spiced all-natural turkey with rosemary-parmesan bacon, smoked gouda, organic greens, pickled red onions, roasted red peppers, tomato and garlic aioli on a honey wheat bun.
Southern Fried Chicken Cobb$15.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, grape tomatoes, avocado, egg, pickled red onions, crispy hominy and smoked bacon on a crunchy lettuce mix tossed with Tapatio ranch.
Vampire Dip$13.00
Roasted garlic and artichoke hearts blended with creamy melted cheese, served in a sourdough bread bowl with crispy pita and veggies for dipping.
NOTE* Togo is served cold with heating instructions to ensure the best quality product!
Cactus Cantina image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Cactus Cantina

151 E. Alessandro Blvd, Riverside

Avg 4.1 (882 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Any 3 Items$18.99
Any 2 Items$16.99
Wet Burrito$14.99
ProAbition Whiskey Bar image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

ProAbition Whiskey Bar

3597 Main St, Riverside

Avg 3.7 (3262 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Laws Lunch and Dinner image

 

Laws Lunch and Dinner

9640 Indiana Avenue, Riverside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
George's Drive-In image

 

George's Drive-In

9910 Magnolia Ave, Riverside

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hotz Kitchen | Cocktails image

 

Hotz Kitchen | Cocktails

3720 Mission Inn Ave, Riverside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Nashville Hotz Chicken$16.00
Tennessee-style hot chicken with garlic aioli, coleslaw, and pickles served on a toasted brioche bun
Mac & cheese$6.00
Burritos

Tacos

Mac And Cheese

Grilled Chicken

Salmon

Quesadillas

Sweet Potato Fries

Fish Tacos

Corona

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Ontario

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Chino

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Redlands

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Norco

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Moreno Valley

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Fontana

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

San Bernardino

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Mira Loma

No reviews yet
Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)
