Riverside American restaurants you'll love

FRENCH FRIES
The Salted Pig
3750 Main St, Riverside
|Carnitas Tacos (GF)
|$17.00
black bean puree, cotija, pepitas, salsa piloncillo
|Pork Belly Sandwich (Nuts)
|$23.00
szechuan aioli, pickled vegetables, char siu glaze
|Bacon Fat Popcorn (GF)
|$8.00
brown sugar, sea salt
Marie Callender’s
3505 Merrill St., Riverside
|French Apple Pie
|$14.99
Our traditional apple pie with a crumbly cinnamon streusel topping
|Freshly Roasted Turkey Dinner
|$16.99
Roasted Turkey Dinner MC Signature Item
Served over our apple-sage stuffing and topped with homemade giblet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes, tangy cranberry sauce and fresh seasonal vegetables.
|Mini Shepherds Pie Combo
|$12.49
Tender beef, carrots, zucchini, peas and mushrooms in a mushroom burgundy sauce. Topped with mashed potatoes and crusted with three cheese blend. served with a Caesar salad. Includes a FREE slice of pie. Excludes Cheesecakes and Seasonal Fresh Fruit Pies. Not valid with Free Pie Monday Weekday Special.
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pier 76 Fish Grill
3555 Riverside Plaza Drive, Riverside
|Smoked Fish Taco
|$3.99
mandarin salsa, chipotle cream & cabbage
|Blackened Salmon Taco
|$3.99
chipotle cream, cabbage, cilantro, avocado salsa & tomato
|P76 Clam Chowder
|$4.95
ocean clams, potatoes & fresh cream
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
BurgerIM
1201 University Ave, Riverside
|DUO
|$9.78
Choose two (3 oz) proteins and mix & match your toppings
|Family Box
|$39.99
|Burgerim Fries
|$2.99
Slaters 50-50
3750 University Ave, Riverside
|1/3 Rosemary Turkey Burger
|$15.00
Spiced all-natural turkey with rosemary-parmesan bacon, smoked gouda, organic greens, pickled red onions, roasted red peppers, tomato and garlic aioli on a honey wheat bun.
|Southern Fried Chicken Cobb
|$15.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, grape tomatoes, avocado, egg, pickled red onions, crispy hominy and smoked bacon on a crunchy lettuce mix tossed with Tapatio ranch.
|Vampire Dip
|$13.00
Roasted garlic and artichoke hearts blended with creamy melted cheese, served in a sourdough bread bowl with crispy pita and veggies for dipping.
NOTE* Togo is served cold with heating instructions to ensure the best quality product!
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Cactus Cantina
151 E. Alessandro Blvd, Riverside
|Any 3 Items
|$18.99
|Any 2 Items
|$16.99
|Wet Burrito
|$14.99
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
ProAbition Whiskey Bar
3597 Main St, Riverside
Hotz Kitchen | Cocktails
3720 Mission Inn Ave, Riverside
|Nashville Hotz Chicken
|$16.00
Tennessee-style hot chicken with garlic aioli, coleslaw, and pickles served on a toasted brioche bun
|Mac & cheese
|$6.00