Riverside breakfast spots you'll love

The Salted Pig
3750 Main St, Riverside
|Carnitas Tacos (GF)
|$17.00
black bean puree, cotija, pepitas, salsa piloncillo
|Pork Belly Sandwich (Nuts)
|$23.00
szechuan aioli, pickled vegetables, char siu glaze
|Bacon Fat Popcorn (GF)
|$8.00
brown sugar, sea salt
Cafe Vista
3939 Thirteenth Street, Riverside
|Small Burrito W/ Meat
|$3.00
Scrambled eggs, tater tots, bacon and shredded jack/cheddar cheese rolled in a flour tortilla and served with salsa.
|Breakfast Bowl
|$3.00
Two scrambled eggs, tater tots, melted cheddar cheese, and your choice of (2) bacon, (2) ham, or (1) sausage.
|Small Burrito
|$2.25
Scrambled eggs, tater tots, and cheese rolled in a flour tortilla.
Slaters 50-50
3750 University Ave, Riverside
|1/3 Rosemary Turkey Burger
|$15.00
Spiced all-natural turkey with rosemary-parmesan bacon, smoked gouda, organic greens, pickled red onions, roasted red peppers, tomato and garlic aioli on a honey wheat bun.
|Southern Fried Chicken Cobb
|$15.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, grape tomatoes, avocado, egg, pickled red onions, crispy hominy and smoked bacon on a crunchy lettuce mix tossed with Tapatio ranch.
|Vampire Dip
|$13.00
Roasted garlic and artichoke hearts blended with creamy melted cheese, served in a sourdough bread bowl with crispy pita and veggies for dipping.
NOTE* Togo is served cold with heating instructions to ensure the best quality product!