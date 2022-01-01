Riverside breakfast spots you'll love

Must-try breakfast spots in Riverside

The Salted Pig image

FRENCH FRIES

The Salted Pig

3750 Main St, Riverside

Avg 4.4 (1532 reviews)
Carnitas Tacos (GF)$17.00
black bean puree, cotija, pepitas, salsa piloncillo
Pork Belly Sandwich (Nuts)$23.00
szechuan aioli, pickled vegetables, char siu glaze
Bacon Fat Popcorn (GF)$8.00
brown sugar, sea salt
More about The Salted Pig
Cafe Vista image

 

Cafe Vista

3939 Thirteenth Street, Riverside

No reviews yet
Small Burrito W/ Meat$3.00
Scrambled eggs, tater tots, bacon and shredded jack/cheddar cheese rolled in a flour tortilla and served with salsa.
Breakfast Bowl$3.00
Two scrambled eggs, tater tots, melted cheddar cheese, and your choice of (2) bacon, (2) ham, or (1) sausage.
Small Burrito$2.25
Scrambled eggs, tater tots, and cheese rolled in a flour tortilla.
More about Cafe Vista
Slaters 50-50 image

 

Slaters 50-50

3750 University Ave, Riverside

No reviews yet
1/3 Rosemary Turkey Burger$15.00
Spiced all-natural turkey with rosemary-parmesan bacon, smoked gouda, organic greens, pickled red onions, roasted red peppers, tomato and garlic aioli on a honey wheat bun.
Southern Fried Chicken Cobb$15.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, grape tomatoes, avocado, egg, pickled red onions, crispy hominy and smoked bacon on a crunchy lettuce mix tossed with Tapatio ranch.
Vampire Dip$13.00
Roasted garlic and artichoke hearts blended with creamy melted cheese, served in a sourdough bread bowl with crispy pita and veggies for dipping.
NOTE* Togo is served cold with heating instructions to ensure the best quality product!
More about Slaters 50-50

