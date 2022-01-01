Avocado salad in Riverside
Riverside restaurants that serve avocado salad
More about Marie Callender’s
Marie Callender’s
3505 Merrill St., Riverside
|Southwest Avocado Chicken Salad
|$13.79
Iceberg, romaine, a blend of three cheeses and tortilla strips tossed in chipotle ranch dressing. Topped with Cajun-grilled chicken, avocado, roasted corn, black beans and pico de gallo.
|Southwest Avocado Shrimp Salad
|$13.99
Iceberg, romaine, a blend of three cheeses and tortilla strips tossed in chipotle ranch dressing. Topped with ancho-marinated shrimp, avocado, roasted corn, black beans and pico de gallo.