Avocado salad in Riverside

Riverside restaurants
Riverside restaurants that serve avocado salad

Marie Callender’s

3505 Merrill St., Riverside

Southwest Avocado Chicken Salad$13.79
Iceberg, romaine, a blend of three cheeses and tortilla strips tossed in chipotle ranch dressing. Topped with Cajun-grilled chicken, avocado, roasted corn, black beans and pico de gallo.
Southwest Avocado Shrimp Salad$13.99
Iceberg, romaine, a blend of three cheeses and tortilla strips tossed in chipotle ranch dressing. Topped with ancho-marinated shrimp, avocado, roasted corn, black beans and pico de gallo.
M Tacos

4111 Main St, Riverside

Chicken Avocado Salad$9.99
Hotz Kitchen | Cocktails

3720 Mission Inn Ave, Riverside

Inland Stuffed Avocado Salad$15.00
A whole avocado, halved, and filled to the brim with chicken breast and aioli, served on a bed of spring lettuce, spinach, cucumber, onion, tomato, and bell pepper
