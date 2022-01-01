Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Avocado toast in
Riverside
/
Riverside
/
Avocado Toast
Riverside restaurants that serve avocado toast
Cafe Vista
3939 Thirteenth Street, Riverside
No reviews yet
Almond Avocado Toast
$3.50
Toasted bread topped with mashed avocado, tomatoes, almonds, feta cheese and chili flakes.
More about Cafe Vista
Coffee Court Bistro
-360. 7 Tenth St, Riverside
No reviews yet
Avocado Toast
$5.00
More about Coffee Court Bistro
