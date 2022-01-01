Cheesecake in Riverside
Riverside restaurants that serve cheesecake
The Salted Pig
3750 Main St, Riverside
|Cheesecake (V)
|$12.00
citrus, honeycomb, graham cracker
Marie Callender’s
3505 Merrill St., Riverside
|6" New York Style Cheesecake
|$17.99
Enjoy our traditional New York Style Cheesecake with one of our sensational fruit toppings!
|9" New York Style Cheesecake
|$36.99
|Marbled Triple Chocolate Cheesecake Slice
|$6.59
NEW! Our famous New York style cheesecake swirled with chocolate cheesecake, chocolate chunks, and a hint of espresso bean atop a chocolate cookie crust.