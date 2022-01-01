Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Riverside

Riverside restaurants
Riverside restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

Marie Callender’s

3505 Merrill St., Riverside

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BBQ Chicken Salad
Crisp lettuce tossed with jack and cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and spicy BBQ ranch dressing. Topped with chicken tenders, roasted corn, black beans, pico de gallo and fresh avocado.” This item does NOT come with a slice of pie.
Thai Chicken Salad$14.99
New! Grilled chicken with crisp romaine, carrots, green onion, red cabbage and kohlrabi with sesame dressing, crispy wontons and spicy thai peanut sauce.
Southwest Avocado Chicken Salad$13.79
Iceberg, romaine, a blend of three cheeses and tortilla strips tossed in chipotle ranch dressing. Topped with Cajun-grilled chicken, avocado, roasted corn, black beans and pico de gallo.
Cafe Vista image

 

Cafe Vista

3939 Thirteenth Street, Riverside

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad$4.00
Chopped cooked chicken breast mixed with celery, apples, cranberries and light mayonnaise served with crisp lettuce, tomatoes, red onion and pickle spear on your choice of bread.
Chicken Fajita Salad$5.50
Mixed green, lettuce, tomatoes, beans, jack cheddar cheese, grilled chicken with saute bell pepper and onion and tortilla chips.
Taqueria 2 Potrillos - Riverside image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN

Taqueria 2 Potrillos - Riverside

10088 Magnolia Ave, Riverside

Avg 4.4 (1577 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Salad$8.49
Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, Chicken
Banner pic

 

Coffee Court Bistro

-360. 7 Tenth St, Riverside

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$11.45
Lettuce, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Chicken -Choice of Dressing and Crutons
Spinach Salad w/ Chicken$11.45
Spinach, Strawberried, Pinapple, Cranberries, Walnuts, Feta Cheese, Chicken -Choice of Dressing
M Tacos image

 

M Tacos

4111 Main St, Riverside

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Avocado Salad$9.99
