Chicken salad in Riverside

Marie Callender’s
3505 Merrill St., Riverside
|BBQ Chicken Salad
Crisp lettuce tossed with jack and cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and spicy BBQ ranch dressing. Topped with chicken tenders, roasted corn, black beans, pico de gallo and fresh avocado.” This item does NOT come with a slice of pie.
|Thai Chicken Salad
|$14.99
New! Grilled chicken with crisp romaine, carrots, green onion, red cabbage and kohlrabi with sesame dressing, crispy wontons and spicy thai peanut sauce.
|Southwest Avocado Chicken Salad
|$13.79
Iceberg, romaine, a blend of three cheeses and tortilla strips tossed in chipotle ranch dressing. Topped with Cajun-grilled chicken, avocado, roasted corn, black beans and pico de gallo.
Cafe Vista
3939 Thirteenth Street, Riverside
|Chicken Salad
|$4.00
Chopped cooked chicken breast mixed with celery, apples, cranberries and light mayonnaise served with crisp lettuce, tomatoes, red onion and pickle spear on your choice of bread.
|Chicken Fajita Salad
|$5.50
Mixed green, lettuce, tomatoes, beans, jack cheddar cheese, grilled chicken with saute bell pepper and onion and tortilla chips.
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN
Taqueria 2 Potrillos - Riverside
10088 Magnolia Ave, Riverside
|Chicken Salad
|$8.49
Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, Chicken
Coffee Court Bistro
-360. 7 Tenth St, Riverside
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$11.45
Lettuce, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Chicken -Choice of Dressing and Crutons
|Spinach Salad w/ Chicken
|$11.45
Spinach, Strawberried, Pinapple, Cranberries, Walnuts, Feta Cheese, Chicken -Choice of Dressing