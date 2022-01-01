Chili in Riverside
Riverside restaurants that serve chili
Marie Callender’s
3505 Merrill St., Riverside
|Qrt of Chili
|$13.99
|Callenders Famous Chili & Cornbread-Bowl
|$9.99
Angus ground beef, tender beans and sweet onions topped with aged cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and pico de gallo.
|Calendars Famous Chili-Cup
|$4.99
Angus ground beef, tender beans and sweet onions topped with aged cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and pico de gallo.
Cafe Vista
3939 Thirteenth Street, Riverside
|Chili with cheese and onion
|Chili Cheese Dog
|$6.00
All beef hot dog topped with Chile beans, cheese and onion.
Slaters 50-50
3750 University Ave, Riverside
|2/3 Bacon Chili Crunch Burger
|$18.00
|CUP Bacon Chili
|1/3 Bacon Chili Crunch Burger
|$15.00
Black Canyon Angus beef topped with melted cheddar cheese, Slater's bacon chili and a crunchy layer of potato chips on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and red onions.