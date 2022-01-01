Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Riverside

Riverside restaurants that serve chili

Marie Callender’s

3505 Merrill St., Riverside

Qrt of Chili$13.99
Callenders Famous Chili & Cornbread-Bowl$9.99
Angus ground beef, tender beans and sweet onions topped with aged cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and pico de gallo.
Calendars Famous Chili-Cup$4.99
Angus ground beef, tender beans and sweet onions topped with aged cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and pico de gallo.
Cafe Vista

3939 Thirteenth Street, Riverside

Chili with cheese and onion
Chili Cheese Dog$6.00
All beef hot dog topped with Chile beans, cheese and onion.
Slaters 50-50

3750 University Ave, Riverside

2/3 Bacon Chili Crunch Burger$18.00
CUP Bacon Chili
1/3 Bacon Chili Crunch Burger$15.00
Black Canyon Angus beef topped with melted cheddar cheese, Slater's bacon chili and a crunchy layer of potato chips on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and red onions.
