Flautas in Riverside
Riverside restaurants that serve flautas
More about Habanero Mexican Grill
Habanero Mexican Grill
2472 University Ave, Riverside
|Chicken Flautas
|$13.50
More about El Patron Downtown Riverside
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
El Patron Downtown Riverside
3204 Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside
|Flautas
|$10.95
Three hand-rolled flautas stuffed with our delicious chicken filling, wrapped in a crispy, golden flour tortilla, deep fried to perfection, drizzled with our signature red sauce, cotija cheese, cilantro, topped with guacamole & sour cream