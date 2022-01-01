Flautas in Riverside

Chicken Flautas image

 

Habanero Mexican Grill

2472 University Ave, Riverside

Avg 4.6 (1521 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Flautas$13.50
More about Habanero Mexican Grill
Flautas image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

El Patron Downtown Riverside

3204 Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside

Avg 4.5 (621 reviews)
Takeout
Flautas$10.95
Three hand-rolled flautas stuffed with our delicious chicken filling, wrapped in a crispy, golden flour tortilla, deep fried to perfection, drizzled with our signature red sauce, cotija cheese, cilantro, topped with guacamole & sour cream
More about El Patron Downtown Riverside

