Huevos rancheros in Riverside

Riverside restaurants that serve huevos rancheros

The Salted Pig image

FRENCH FRIES

The Salted Pig

3750 Main St, Riverside

Avg 4.4 (1532 reviews)
Takeout
Huevos Rancheros (GF)$21.00
TSP chorizo, avocado, crema, refried black beans, queso
More about The Salted Pig
Habanero Mexican Grill image

 

Habanero Mexican Grill

2472 University Ave, Riverside

Avg 4.6 (1521 reviews)
Takeout
Huevos Rancheros$12.75
More about Habanero Mexican Grill

