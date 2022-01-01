Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Meatloaf in Riverside

Go
Riverside restaurants
Toast

Riverside restaurants that serve meatloaf

Item pic

 

Marie Callender’s - 005 - Riverside

3505 Merrill St., Riverside

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Home-Style Meatloaf Dinner Platter$49.99
Slow-baked with 100% Angus ground beef, onions, green peppers, carrots and special seasonings and topped with mushroom cabernet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables.
Serves 4-6 people and includes Cornbread & Honey Spread.
Marie's Meatloaf$16.79
Slow-baked with Angus ground beef, onions, green peppers, carrots and special seasonings. Topped with mushroom cabernet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables.
Marie's Meatloaf Sandwich$11.99
Our famous original recipe meatloaf piled high with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on grilled parmesan sourdough.
More about Marie Callender’s - 005 - Riverside
Cactus Cantina image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Cactus Cantina

151 E. Alessandro Blvd, Riverside

Avg 4.1 (882 reviews)
Takeout
Meatloaf$16.99
More about Cactus Cantina

Browse other tasty dishes in Riverside

Huevos Rancheros

Shrimp Burritos

Thai Tea

Flautas

Tostadas

Tortas

Shrimp Tacos

Mozzarella Sticks

Map

More near Riverside to explore

Corona

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Ontario

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

San Bernardino

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Chino

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Fontana

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Redlands

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Moreno Valley

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Norco

Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)

Mira Loma

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (899 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (721 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (665 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (360 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (369 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (579 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston