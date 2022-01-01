Salmon in Riverside

Riverside restaurants that serve salmon

Pier 76 Fish Grill image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pier 76 Fish Grill

3555 Riverside Plaza Drive, Riverside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Smoked Fish Taco$3.99
mandarin salsa, chipotle cream & cabbage
Blackened Salmon Taco$3.99
chipotle cream, cabbage, cilantro, avocado salsa & tomato
P76 Clam Chowder$4.95
ocean clams, potatoes & fresh cream
More about Pier 76 Fish Grill
Cactus Cantina image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Cactus Cantina

151 E. Alessandro Blvd, Riverside

Avg 4.1 (882 reviews)
Takeout
Any 3 Items$18.99
Any 2 Items$16.99
Wet Burrito$14.99
More about Cactus Cantina
Salmon Bowl image

 

Ahipoki CA

3540 Riverside Plaza Drive, Riverside

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Bowl$12.50
Freshly grilled salmon bowl over your choice of base, toppings and sauce.
More about Ahipoki CA

