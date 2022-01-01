Shrimp salad in Riverside
Riverside restaurants that serve shrimp salad
Marie Callender’s
3505 Merrill St., Riverside
|Southwest Avocado Shrimp Salad
|$13.99
Iceberg, romaine, a blend of three cheeses and tortilla strips tossed in chipotle ranch dressing. Topped with ancho-marinated shrimp, avocado, roasted corn, black beans and pico de gallo.
Cafe Vista
3939 Thirteenth Street, Riverside
|Shrimp cobb salad
|$7.50
Mixed green, fried shrimp, bacon, eggs, cucumber, tomatoes, feta cheese and avocado.