Shrimp salad in Riverside

Riverside restaurants
Riverside restaurants that serve shrimp salad

Marie Callender’s

3505 Merrill St., Riverside

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Southwest Avocado Shrimp Salad$13.99
Iceberg, romaine, a blend of three cheeses and tortilla strips tossed in chipotle ranch dressing. Topped with ancho-marinated shrimp, avocado, roasted corn, black beans and pico de gallo.
More about Marie Callender’s
Cafe Vista

3939 Thirteenth Street, Riverside

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp cobb salad$7.50
Mixed green, fried shrimp, bacon, eggs, cucumber, tomatoes, feta cheese and avocado.
More about Cafe Vista
M Tacos

4111 Main St, Riverside

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Salad$12.99
More about M Tacos
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Cactus Cantina

151 E. Alessandro Blvd, Riverside

Avg 4.1 (882 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Salad$16.99
More about Cactus Cantina

