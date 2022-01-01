Turkey burgers in Riverside
Riverside restaurants that serve turkey burgers
Cafe Vista
3939 Thirteenth Street, Riverside
|Turkey Burger
|$4.00
Turkey Burger topped with our homemade sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onion and pickle on your choice of bun.
Slaters 50-50
3750 University Ave, Riverside
|1 lb. Rosemary Turkey Burger
|$21.00
|1/3 Rosemary Turkey Burger
|$15.00
Spiced all-natural turkey with rosemary-parmesan bacon, smoked gouda, organic greens, pickled red onions, roasted red peppers, tomato and garlic aioli on a honey wheat bun.