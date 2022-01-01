Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Riverside

Go
Riverside restaurants
Toast

Riverside restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Item pic

 

Marie Callender’s

3505 Merrill St., Riverside

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Roasted Turkey Croissant Club$12.99
Turkey Croissant Club MC Signature Item
Roasted turkey, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, avocado, lettuce and mayonnaise on a flaky butter croissant.
Open-face Hot Turkey Sandwich$9.99
Roasted turkey, apple-sage stuffing and house-made giblet gravy over grilled sourdough bread. Served with fresh mashed potatoes. Cal:
More about Marie Callender’s
Cafe Vista image

 

Cafe Vista

3939 Thirteenth Street, Riverside

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Club Wrap$4.00
Turkey slices, bacon, shredded cheese, lettuce and tomato, ranch dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Grilled Turkey Bacon Tomato Sandwich$5.00
Grilled turkey, bacon, tomato, Jack cheese on your choice of bread.
More about Cafe Vista

