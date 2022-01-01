Turkey clubs in Riverside
Riverside restaurants that serve turkey clubs
More about Marie Callender’s
Marie Callender’s
3505 Merrill St., Riverside
|Roasted Turkey Croissant Club
|$12.99
Turkey Croissant Club MC Signature Item
Roasted turkey, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, avocado, lettuce and mayonnaise on a flaky butter croissant.
|Open-face Hot Turkey Sandwich
|$9.99
Roasted turkey, apple-sage stuffing and house-made giblet gravy over grilled sourdough bread. Served with fresh mashed potatoes. Cal: