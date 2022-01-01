Go
Toast

Riverside Inn- Neshanic Station

Come in and enjoy!

102 Woodfern Road

No reviews yet

Location

102 Woodfern Road

Neshanic Station NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nanking

No reviews yet

An Asian Fusion, restaurant where flavors from south east Asia are blended to create some palette teasing delicacies, restaurant has been tastefully decorated with bamboo and earth tones.

Bombay Wok

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

King Wing

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Papa Vegan

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston