Bruschetta in Riverside

Riverside restaurants
Riverside restaurants that serve bruschetta

Mangia Trattoria Pizzeria | Delran, NJ

1361 Fairview blvd, Delran

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bruschetta Pomodoro$9.99
A tantalizing mixture of crisp basil, fresh tomato, flavorful garlic, and balsamic vinaigrette. Simple, yet stunning.
Bruschetta Milanese Pollo$23.99
Chicken, Chopped tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, & basil topped with balsamic glaze & olive oil.
More about Mangia Trattoria Pizzeria | Delran, NJ
PIZZA

Vinny's Pizza & Italian Restaurant NJ - 801 Burlington Ave

801 Burlington Ave, Delanco

Avg 4.7 (231 reviews)
Takeout
Bruschetta$5.99
6 pieces of toasted bread, diced tomatoes, oregano, olive oil, and balsamic glaze drizzle.
Bruschetta Pizza$0.00
Chopped tomatoes, red onions, garlic, olives mozzarella & olive oil
More about Vinny's Pizza & Italian Restaurant NJ - 801 Burlington Ave

