Bruschetta in Riverside

Mangia Trattoria Pizzeria | Delran, NJ
1361 Fairview blvd, Delran
|Bruschetta Pomodoro
|$9.99
A tantalizing mixture of crisp basil, fresh tomato, flavorful garlic, and balsamic vinaigrette. Simple, yet stunning.
|Bruschetta Milanese Pollo
|$23.99
Chicken, Chopped tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, & basil topped with balsamic glaze & olive oil.
Vinny's Pizza & Italian Restaurant NJ - 801 Burlington Ave
801 Burlington Ave, Delanco
|Bruschetta
|$5.99
6 pieces of toasted bread, diced tomatoes, oregano, olive oil, and balsamic glaze drizzle.
|Bruschetta Pizza
|$0.00
Chopped tomatoes, red onions, garlic, olives mozzarella & olive oil