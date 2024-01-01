Pies in Riverside

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mangia Trattoria Pizzeria | Delran, NJ

1361 Fairview blvd, Delran

No reviews yet
Takeout
LG Buffalo Chicken Pie$24.99
Cubed chicken, hot sauce, bleu cheese, and mozzarella cheese.
MD Buffalo Chicken Pie$22.99
Cubed chicken, hot sauce, bleu cheese, and mozzarella cheese.
LG Chicken Parm Pie$24.99
Chicken Milanese, mozzarella cheese, plum tomato sauce, basil & Tuscan olive oil.
More about Mangia Trattoria Pizzeria | Delran, NJ
Item pic

PIZZA

Vinny's Pizza & Italian Restaurant NJ - 801 Burlington Ave

801 Burlington Ave, Delanco

Avg 4.7 (231 reviews)
Takeout
Steak & Cheese Fried On Pie$0.00
Topped w/ sirloin steak, fried onions, mozzarella & choice of cheddar or American cheese
Sausage & Pepper Pie$0.00
Grilled sausage w/ red peppers
Tomato Pie$0.00
Crushed plum tomatoes, oregano, & light mozzarella
More about Vinny's Pizza & Italian Restaurant NJ - 801 Burlington Ave

