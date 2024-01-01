Pies in Riverside
Mangia Trattoria Pizzeria | Delran, NJ
1361 Fairview blvd, Delran
|LG Buffalo Chicken Pie
|$24.99
Cubed chicken, hot sauce, bleu cheese, and mozzarella cheese.
|MD Buffalo Chicken Pie
|$22.99
Cubed chicken, hot sauce, bleu cheese, and mozzarella cheese.
|LG Chicken Parm Pie
|$24.99
Chicken Milanese, mozzarella cheese, plum tomato sauce, basil & Tuscan olive oil.
PIZZA
Vinny's Pizza & Italian Restaurant NJ - 801 Burlington Ave
801 Burlington Ave, Delanco
|Steak & Cheese Fried On Pie
|$0.00
Topped w/ sirloin steak, fried onions, mozzarella & choice of cheddar or American cheese
|Sausage & Pepper Pie
|$0.00
Grilled sausage w/ red peppers
|Tomato Pie
|$0.00
Crushed plum tomatoes, oregano, & light mozzarella