Go
Toast

Riverside Pizza and Seafood

An excellent pizza ristorante and tavern.

305 River Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Sm Steak Onion$9.00
Clam Strip Plate$16.25
Mozzarella Sticks$9.50
See full menu

Location

305 River Street

Cambridge MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Black Sheep Market

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pai Kin Kao

No reviews yet

Authentic Thai Street food

Dimi's Place

No reviews yet

Dimitrio's Cuisine was serving Cambridge for over 40 years with authentic handcrafted family recipes.Continuing the tradition with a brand new name, Dimi's place, but with as much passion and love for food as they did from the beginnings. Our modern Pizza and Sandwich Shop meets the Cafe laid back style, cool culture and comfortable atmosphere.We are dedicated to our guests and we tend to surprise and exceed every expectation about how food should be. Proudly using the best quality ingredients we bring to your table, party or meeting the best food in the neighborhood.

The Nu Dó Society

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston