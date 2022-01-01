Go
Riverside Roadhouse

Featuring steaks, burgers & more using local Black Angus Beef from Ulrich Farm.

GRILL • STEAKS

125 S Main St • $$

Avg 5 (5 reviews)

Popular Items

Farm Fresh Burger$8.00
Cheesy Breadsticks$5.50
Brew City French Fries$4.75
Boneless Wings (6)$6.95
12 Traditional Wings$13.95
Club Combo$8.50
Ulrich Bacon Cheeseburger$10.00
Steak Salad$13.50
Riverside Fries$5.50
Boneless Wings (12)$12.95
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Takeout

Location

125 S Main St

Montgomery PA

Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
