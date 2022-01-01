Go
Riverside Taphouse

American Taphouse with stellar food and a cozy atmosphere.

1542 Light St

Avg 4.5 (26 reviews)

Popular Items

Brussels sprouts$6.00
Fried brussels tossed in honey garlic sauce, parmesan and chopped bacon.
Cheeseburger Eggrolls$11.00
(4) seasoned ground beef, cheese, onions & peppers, served with a side of ranch.
Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.00
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce tossed in Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese and Pretzel Croutons in a wheat wrap.
Fat Boy Fried Chicken +$1
Buffalo Chicken Wheat Wrap$14.00
Fat boy fried or grilled chicken with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles and blue cheese dressing. Feel free to substitute ranch.
Fatboy Fried Chicken "FBF Sandwich$14.00
Fat boy Fried chicken with pepper jack cheese, creamy coleslaw, pickles, fried jalapeños and sriracha aioli. Served on brioche bun.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Grilled chicken with pepper jack cheese, arugula, roasted roma tomatoes, and herb aioli. Served on a brioche bun or try as a wrap.
Classic Caesar Salad$10.00
Chopped romaine hearts, house made Caesar dressing, and pretzel croutons.
Double Smasher$15.00
(2) 4oz patty. Served on brioche bun with lettuce, pickle and tomato and your choice of cheese.
Chicken Strips$13.00
Fat boy fried chicken strips served with fries. Strips served naked or tossed in sauce of choice.
Single Smasher$12.00
(1) 4oz patty. Served on brioche bun with lettuce, pickle and tomato and your choice of cheese.
Attributes and Amenities

Outdoor Seating

Location

Baltimore MD

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
