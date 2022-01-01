Go
Consumer picView gallery

Dimitri’s Pizza

Open today 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

14 Park Ave

Hopkinton, NH 03229

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Menu

See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm

Location

14 Park Ave, Hopkinton NH 03229

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

SuperScoops
orange star4.6 • 64
58 Main St Henniker, NH 03242
View restaurantnext
The 19th Hole at Beaver Meadow - 1 Beaver Meadow Ln.
orange starNo Reviews
1 Beaver Meadow Ln. Concord, NH 03301
View restaurantnext
Smoke Shack Southern Barbecue - Boscawen
orange starNo Reviews
146 King Street Boscawen, NH 03303
View restaurantnext
Tandy's
orange starNo Reviews
1 Eagle Square Concord, NH 03301
View restaurantnext
Works Bakery Cafe - Concord
orange starNo Reviews
42 N. Main Street Concord, NH 03301
View restaurantnext
VIBES GOURMET BURGERS
orange star4.6 • 2,327
25 S MAIN ST Concord, NH 03301
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Hopkinton

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Hooksett

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Tilton

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Amherst

No reviews yet

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Gilford

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Dimitri’s Pizza

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston