Dimitri’s Pizza
Open today 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Location
14 Park Ave, Hopkinton NH 03229
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The 19th Hole at Beaver Meadow - 1 Beaver Meadow Ln.
No Reviews
1 Beaver Meadow Ln. Concord, NH 03301
View restaurant