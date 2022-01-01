Go
Riverside Tavern

Neighborhood joint.

5057 Forest Hill Ave.

Popular Items

Southern Fried Chicken$13.00
Crispy fried chicken thigh, garlic & herb buttermilk, lettuce, tomato and pickles.
Smoked Chicken Wings$16.00
8 wings
Torta$15.00
brisket, pickled jalapeños, pickled red onions, iceberg, tomato, avocado mayo
Chicken Strips$8.00
Bread Pudding$8.00
House Bread Pudding, Caramel, Vanilla Cream, Berries
Cubano$15.00
pulled mojo pork, ham, swiss, pickles, deli mustard
Riverside Burger$14.00
7 Hills Farm beef, tavern sauce, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle
Steak 'n Cheese$15.00
shaved beef, house whizz, mushroom, onion, pepper, lettuce, tomato, dukes mayo
Location

Richmond VA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
