River Smith's Chicken & Catfish

Cookin' up southern style comfort food since 1976!

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

406 Ave Q • $

Avg 4.1 (821 reviews)

Popular Items

Big Catch Family Pack 24Pcs$31.99
24 pieces of protein, 10 hushpuppies, 8 puffs, 2 large sides; Your choice from fried catfish, butterfly shrimp, and chicken bits
Regular Catfish Dinner$9.99
5 pcs catfish, fries, 2 hushpuppies, puff
Pirates Dinner W/ Coleslaw$10.99
7 pcs catfish, fries, 2 hushpuppies, puff, coleslaw
Chicken Bit Dinner$9.49
5 hand-breaded tenders, fries, gravy, 2 puffs, coleslaw
Puffs (3)$1.50
Little Smiths Chicken Bits$5.79
3 chicken bits, fries, puff, gravy, 12 oz drink
Pick Two$11.99
Your choice of 2 proteins, with fries, 2 hush puppies, puff, coleslaw
Big Red
Pick Three$13.99
Your choice of 3 proteins, with fries, 2 hush puppies, puff, coleslaw
Chicken Fried Steak$8.99
hand-breaded cutlet topped with cream gravy, fries, side salad, puff
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

406 Ave Q

Lubbock TX

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
