Riverstone Corner Bistro

151 Reinhardt College Pkwy

Popular Items

Chicken Salad Croissant$13.50
chicken salad with grapes and celery, topped with romaine and tomato on a croissant
Black Bean Burger$12.50
topped with romaine, pico, avocado, and spicy chipotle ranch
BBQ Pork Nachos$13.50
piled high with our house smoked bbq pork, cheddar and monterey cheese, topped with fresh jalapenos, pico, sour cream, black beans and grilled pineapple
Lunch Southern Fried Chicken$11.50
boneless chicken breast, served over scratch made mashed potatoes with sage and white pepper gravy
French Loaf Rosemary Bread$3.50
served with our olive oil balsamic dipping sauce
Chicken Fingers$12.50
homemade chicken fingers with choice of honey mustard, bbq, ranch, or spicy chipotle ranch. served with french fries
RCB Wings
served naked or wet with choice of bbq, buffalo, tangy mustard, bourbon glaze, or lemon pepper with celery and carrots
RCB Burger$13.50
rcb house grind ha lf pound beef pa tty with roma ine, toma to, red onion, boa r's head pickles
Fresh Catch RCB Fish Sandwich$16.50
grilled, blackened, or fried, topped with romaine, tomato, and dill tartar sauce
RCB House$5.00
crisp romaine, vine-ripened tomatoes, cucumbers, cheddar and monterey jack cheese, homemade croutons
See full menu

Location

Canton GA

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

