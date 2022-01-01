River Street Tavern

Go
MEET, DRINK, & EAT @ RIVER STREET!
East Dundee's first Gastropub (fancy way of saying familiar favorites prepared with a unique twist) We pride ourselves on giving great service in a beautiful, warm location. Good for lunch, after work drinks, Dinner, watching the games, celebrating an event or just winding down the evening. River Street is the place.

102 N River St

Popular Items

BYO MAC$13.00
CAVATAPPI PASTA WITH A FOUR CHEESE SAUCE, TOPPED WITH PARMESAN BREADCRUMBS.
SIDE BEER CHEESE$1.50
SOUTHWEST SALAD$12.00
Grilled tequila lime chicken, mixed greens with roasted corn, pico de gallo, green onions, cotilla cheese, chipotle ranch dressing and tortilla chips
WHITE MEAT CHICKEN BITES$11.00
Deep fried and tossed in your choice of sauce
Tavern$13.00
Bacon, beer cheese sauce, caramelized IPA onions, roasted mushrooms and garlic peppercorn
FRIED PICKLE CHIPS$7.00
Housemade dill pickles battered and fried served with chipotle ranch
Farmhouse$14.00
Bacon, fried egg, provolone, garlic peppercorn aioli, roasted tomatoes, crispy onion strings and spring mix on a brioche bun
Otto Melt$13.00
IPA onions & American cheese on rye bread
CHILI SHRIMP$14.00
Chili rubbed shrimp, chipotle aioli, cilantro, pico de gallo and cotija
SMOKED WINGS$16.00
(1lb) Full jumbo wings smoked in house, served by the pound

Location

102 N River St

Dundee IL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
