Rivertail is the first Fort Lauderdale outpost of James Beard-nominated chef, José Mendín, that features a seafood-driven dining experience focusing on providing guests a fun, upbeat atmosphere that is refined, yet approachable enough for families.

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

4 W las Olas • $$

No. 6$20.00
Lobster Toast$7.00
Local Kale Greek Salad$17.00
Brussel Sprouts$7.00
Shrimp Spaghetti Fra Diablo$28.00
Beef Tartare$22.00
Snapper Filet$29.00
Corn Bread$2.00
Ceasar Salad$13.00
Wharf Burger$18.00
4 W las Olas

Fort Lauderdale FL

Sunday12:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
