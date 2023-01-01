Rivertide Suites River Bar - 102 N Holladay Dr
Open today 4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Location
102 N Holladay Dr, Seaside OR 97138
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tsunami Sandwich Company - 11 Broadway Street
4.1 • 571
11 Broadway Street Seaside, OR 97138
View restaurant