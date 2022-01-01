Riverton restaurants you'll love

Must-try Riverton restaurants

Bagelati-Cinnaminson image

 

Bagelati-Cinnaminson

1096 Rt 130, Cinnaminson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pork Roll, Egg & Cheese$5.15
Everything Bagel$1.20
Flavored Cream Cheese Bagel$2.79
More about Bagelati-Cinnaminson
Milanese Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Milanese Pizza

519 Howard St, Riverton

Avg 4.7 (1645 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mozzarella Sticks$7.50
Chicken Tenders With Fries$8.25
Large French Fries$4.25
More about Milanese Pizza
The Early Bird image

 

The Early Bird

519 Howard Street, Riverton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Brekywich
Stay Traditional or Go Crazy
Grilly Chee$7.00
Grilled Cheese with a mix of artisanal cheeses melted together on toasted sour dough
BLT Chop Salad$8.50
Romaine Lettuce, Grape Tomatoes, Colby Jack Cheese, Sliced Almonds and Fresh Bacon Served with Homemade Lemon Vinaigrette
More about The Early Bird
