Riverton restaurants you'll love
Riverton's top cuisines
Must-try Riverton restaurants
More about Bagelati-Cinnaminson
Bagelati-Cinnaminson
1096 Rt 130, Cinnaminson
|Popular items
|Pork Roll, Egg & Cheese
|$5.15
|Everything Bagel
|$1.20
|Flavored Cream Cheese Bagel
|$2.79
More about Milanese Pizza
PIZZA • SALADS
Milanese Pizza
519 Howard St, Riverton
|Popular items
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$7.50
|Chicken Tenders With Fries
|$8.25
|Large French Fries
|$4.25
More about The Early Bird
The Early Bird
519 Howard Street, Riverton
|Popular items
|Brekywich
Stay Traditional or Go Crazy
|Grilly Chee
|$7.00
Grilled Cheese with a mix of artisanal cheeses melted together on toasted sour dough
|BLT Chop Salad
|$8.50
Romaine Lettuce, Grape Tomatoes, Colby Jack Cheese, Sliced Almonds and Fresh Bacon Served with Homemade Lemon Vinaigrette