Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Meatball subs in Riverton

Go
Riverton restaurants
Toast

Riverton restaurants that serve meatball subs

The Early Bird image

 

The Early Bird

519 Howard Street, Riverton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ma's Meatball Sandwich$9.00
More about The Early Bird
Milanese Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Milanese Pizza

519 Howard St, Riverton

Avg 4.7 (1645 reviews)
Takeout
Meatball Parmigiana Sandwich$9.00
More about Milanese Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Riverton

Tuna Salad

Mozzarella Sticks

Cannolis

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Blt Salad

Cheesecake

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Riverton to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (580 restaurants)

Cherry Hill

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Collingswood

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Jenkintown

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Haddonfield

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Moorestown

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Mount Laurel

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Maple Shade

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Merchantville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (580 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (61 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (136 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (580 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (583 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (101 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston