Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Muffins in
Riverton
/
Riverton
/
Muffins
Riverton restaurants that serve muffins
The Early Bird
519 Howard Street, Riverton
No reviews yet
Muffin
$3.00
More about The Early Bird
Bagelati-Cinnaminson
1096 Rt 130, Cinnaminson
No reviews yet
Muffin
$2.25
Muffin Toasted with Butter
$3.35
Muffin Toasted With Butter
$2.75
More about Bagelati-Cinnaminson
Browse other tasty dishes in Riverton
Turkey Wraps
Tuna Salad
Chicken Salad
Chicken Tenders
Tuna Wraps
Cake
Cookies
French Toast
More near Riverton to explore
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(512 restaurants)
Cherry Hill
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Collingswood
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Haddonfield
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Jenkintown
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Moorestown
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Maple Shade
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Mount Laurel
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Merchantville
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(512 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(42 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Atlantic City
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(65 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(115 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(333 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(463 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(493 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston