Riverton restaurants you'll love
Riverton's top cuisines
Must-try Riverton restaurants
More about Batch Baked Goods
Batch Baked Goods
3693 13400 S, Riverton
|Popular items
|Batch Box
|$12.00
Mix and match any 4 items into our one of our batch boxes.
|Water
|$1.50
|Single Box
|$3.75
More about Connex Cafe
Connex Cafe
17800 S Redwood Road, Bluffdale
|Popular items
|Cornwell - English muffin
|$6.00
|Shot in the Dark
|Cornwell - Everything
|$6.00
More about Redemption
Redemption
3517 W Maradona Dr., Herriman
|Popular items
|FISH N CHIPS
|$15.00
|MAC-N-CHEESE BALLS
|$13.00
|CHICKEN STRIPS
|$12.00
More about Puff Puff Cream Puffs
Puff Puff Cream Puffs
N/A, Riverton