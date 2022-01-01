Riverton restaurants you'll love
Riverton's top cuisines
Must-try Riverton restaurants
More about Brown Sugar Coffee Roastery
SOUPS • STEAKS
Brown Sugar Coffee Roastery
203 E. Main, Riverton
|Popular items
|Monte Cristo
|$11.99
Ham, turkey, havarti, dijon, mayo on egg-dipped sourdough served with a local-made raspberry sauce.
|Breakfast Burrito
|$8.99
Bacon or sausage, scrambled egg, cheese, potatoes, bell peppers & onions wrapped in a tortilla served with pico de gallo & sour cream. Get it smothered with Green Chili and Cheese.
|BLT Wrap
|$9.75
Bacon, arugula, and tomato w/ mayo and balsamic drizzle.
More about Rusty Truck
PIZZA • ICE CREAM • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Rusty Truck
400 N Federal, Riverton
|Popular items
|Hot Wings # Classic Buffalo
|$9.00
|4x4
|$11.00
|Side Ranch
|$0.50
More about SPEEDWAY CAFE
SPEEDWAY CAFE
815 SOUTH FEDERAL BLVD, RIVERTON
|Popular items
|Biscuits & Gravy
|$6.79
Home style biscuits smothered in country sausage gravy
|Everyone's Favorite
|$8.29
Your choice of meat, 2 eggs any style, hashbrowns & toast
|Belgium Waffle
|$6.79
Belgian Waffle served with sweet cream and butter
More about Cisco's Kitchen
Cisco's Kitchen
502 E Main St, Riverton