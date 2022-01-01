Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Riverton

Riverton restaurants
Riverton restaurants that serve burritos

Breakfast Burrito image

SOUPS • STEAKS

Brown Sugar Coffee Roastery

203 E. Main, Riverton

Avg 4.7 (389 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$8.99
Bacon or sausage, scrambled egg, cheese, potatoes, bell peppers & onions wrapped in a tortilla served with pico de gallo & sour cream. Get it smothered with Green Chili and Cheese.
Cisco's Kitchen image

 

Cisco's Kitchen

502 E Main St, Riverton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Burrito Bowl$12.00
Choice of meat, mexican rice, beans, cheese, street corn, lettuce, cilantro, onion, sour cream, homemade salsa, and homemade guacamole.
