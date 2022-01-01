Riverview restaurants you'll love

Must-try Riverview restaurants

NY NY Pizza image

 

NY NY Pizza

11367 Big Bend Road, Riverview

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Mozzarella$5.99
Battered Mozzarella Sticks Served With A Side Of Marinara
Medium Pizza$11.99
14"
XL Pizza$15.99
18"
More about NY NY Pizza
Beef 'O' Brady's image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

13326 Lincoln Rd, Riverview

Avg 4.3 (1746 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Salmon$13.99
Our grilled 8 oz. salmon is seasoned with kosher salt and pepper and has a mild flavor and flaky texture. (590-1120 Cal)
Grilled Chicken Wrap$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
Four Cheese Griller$5.00
Loaded with melted jack, cheddar, provolone and American on brioche bread (1380 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Beef 'O' Brady's image

 

Beef 'O' Brady's

9622 US Hwy 301 S, Riverview

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Angus Cheeseburger Wrap$2.49
Angus with American cheese, mustard, pickle, mayo and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. (1190 Cal)
Four Cheese Griller$5.00
Loaded with melted jack, cheddar, provolone and American on brioche bread (1380 Cal)
Basket of French Fries$4.09
Add bacon (120 CAL.) or cheddar jack cheese (210 CAL.) for 99¢ or queso for 1.19 (160 CAL.) (710 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Eggs Up Grill image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Eggs Up Grill

3920 US Highway 301, Riverview

Avg 4.7 (348 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Side French Toast$2.79
Side Blueberry Muffin$3.39
More about Eggs Up Grill
Fred's Market Riverview image

 

Fred's Market Riverview

6501 US Highway 301 S, Riverview

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
READY FREDDY FAMILY PACK$49.00
More about Fred's Market Riverview
Datz image

 

Datz

6264 Winthrop Town Centre, Riverview

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Datz
Restaurant banner

STEAKS

Donovan's Steakhouse

11206 SULLIVAN ST, RIVERVIEW

Avg 4 (186 reviews)
Takeout
More about Donovan's Steakhouse

