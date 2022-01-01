Riverview bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Riverview

Beef 'O' Brady's image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

13326 Lincoln Rd, Riverview

Avg 4.3 (1746 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
2 Steak Tacos$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
BBQ Cheesy Bacon Chicken
Chicken breast topped with 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. Served on our toasted brioche bun. (1280 Cal)
Chicken Fajitas$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Beef 'O' Brady's image

 

Beef 'O' Brady's

9622 US Hwy 301 S, Riverview

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Steak Quesadilla$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
Angus Cheeseburger Wrap$2.49
Angus with American cheese, mustard, pickle, mayo and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. (1190 Cal)
Basket of French Fries$4.09
Add bacon (120 CAL.) or cheddar jack cheese (210 CAL.) for 99¢ or queso for 1.19 (160 CAL.) (710 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Datz image

 

Datz

6264 Winthrop Town Centre, Riverview

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Datz

