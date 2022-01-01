Chicken fajitas in Riverview

Riverview restaurants
Riverview restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

Beef 'O' Brady's image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

13326 Lincoln Rd, Riverview

Avg 4.3 (1746 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
2 Steak Tacos$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
BBQ Cheesy Bacon Chicken
Chicken breast topped with 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. Served on our toasted brioche bun. (1280 Cal)
Chicken Fajitas$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)
Item pic

 

Beef 'O' Brady's

9622 US Hwy 301 S, Riverview

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Fajitas$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)
