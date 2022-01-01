Grilled chicken wraps in Riverview
Riverview restaurants that serve grilled chicken wraps
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
13326 Lincoln Rd, Riverview
|2 Steak Tacos
|$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
|BBQ Cheesy Bacon Chicken
Chicken breast topped with 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. Served on our toasted brioche bun. (1280 Cal)
|Chicken Fajitas
|$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)