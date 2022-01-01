Go
Toast

The Reveler

WE ARE OPEN!
Dine in & carry out available.

PIZZA

3403 N Damen Ave • $

Avg 4.2 (351 reviews)

Popular Items

JUMBO WINGS$13.50
CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP BOWL$7.00
JUMBO CHICKEN WINGS$12.00
(6) wings, served with choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing. ( BBQ, Buffalo, Diablo, Habanero, Korean, XXX Hot)
KIDS CHEESEBURGER$7.00
TAVERN BURGER$14.50
CHICKEN TENDERS$13.00
Hand dredged in specialty spice blend & fried to crispy, juicy perfection. Served with choice of Side & dipping sauce.
( BBQ, Bleu Cheese, Buffalo, Diablo, Habanero, Honey Mustard, Korean, XXX Hot )
CAESAR SALAD$9.00
1LB BULLDOG PRETZEL$14.00
SOUTHWEST SALAD$12.50
JUMBO CHICKEN TENDERS$14.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3403 N Damen Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Rugby Club Chicago

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Basant

No reviews yet

Basant showcases modern Indian cuisine by complementing the flavors and traditions of India with fresh, local ingredients and classic techniques.

Tortorice's Pizzeria Irving Park

No reviews yet

Specialists in Oven Hot delivery & Carry Out Pizza & Italian Food

The Globe Pub

No reviews yet

Authentic English pub with a focus on scratch made food and an extensive international beer selection.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston