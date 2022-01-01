River View Grill & Bar
Come in and enjoy!
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
42323 Sierra Dr • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
42323 Sierra Dr
Three Rivers CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Quesadilla Gorilla
Our food truck spot on the way to Sequoia National Park serves the best dillas in town! Come see what we're all about!
Tacos La carreta
Come in and enjoy the Jalisience style Mexican Food.
The Sweetery
Come in and enjoy!
Hometown Emporium-
Fresh food, fast service!