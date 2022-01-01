Go
Toast

Riverview Restaurant and Bar

Come in and enjoy!

219 High Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Assorted Treat Box$27.50
1 cookies and cream hot cocoa bomb
3 decorative icing cookies
2 chocolate covered Oreos
2 chocolate covered strawberries
2 chocolate covered pretzels
1 chocolate flourless cakesickle
Rustic Wings$9.00
bringing back our original favorite wings, slow cooked wings sticky and smothered in our house-made 'eel sauce', topped with sesame seeds and fresh cilantro.
Garlicky Shrimp Pizza$15.00
who doesn't love the idea of garlic jumbo shrimp topping a classic tomato & cheese pizza drizzled with olive oil?
See full menu

Location

219 High Street

Burlington NJ

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Brickwall Tavern & Dining Room Burlington

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

B-Unos

No reviews yet

Now you can order great tasting food without waiting on hold!

Glassy Brown Cookies

No reviews yet

Cookie Cafe
We specialize in delectable cookies made just for you.

The Union House

No reviews yet

Traditional Tavernism finds a home in the historic downtown of Burlington City, NJ

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston