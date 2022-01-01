Riverwalk Bagels

Angry Garlic

We hear it all the time, “I am so excited to check out your place, but why garlic?” Our reply, “Everyone Loves Garlic”. Ok so maybe everyone doesn't love garlic, but we have a flexible menu that can appeal to every guest that walks through the door. We take great pride in supporting local whenever possible. We even found local garlic farms! Everyone who assisted with the reconstruction of this place was local from the contractors to the sign company. Our professional staff Back of House and Front of House have worked so hard to offer you the ultimate experience. And we have all new draft lines with a Glycol cooled tap system which offers 22 options for local and premium selections of Craft beer. This place is rocking until 2am with local musicians playing on the weekends! We truly believe this restaurant is a great compliment to the already existing Baldwinsville Food & Beverage scene and we take pride in working hand in hand with our fellow bar/restaurant neighbors.

