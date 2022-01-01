Riverwalk Cafe

Meson Sabika

Located just west of downtown Naperville, Mesón Sabika has been serving the community since 1990. Built in 1847, the pristine four-acre estate and beautiful mansion welcome you before you reach the driveway. Whether you dine in one of the mansion’s eight dining rooms decorated in traditional Spanish décor, attend a wedding or corporate event in the pavilion, or sit out back on the patio, the cuisine of Spain and delicious drinks make for an unparalleled dining experience. For a quiet, romantic dining experience we recommend a week night reservation. The small mansion rooms fill up on the weekends, making for a more lively dining experience. Our dress code is "proper casual/casual dressy." Gentlemen, we respectfully ask that you cover up your arms (no tank tops). And ladies, we ask that the majority of your midriff is covered (no bandeaux’s). We ask that everyone remove their baseball hats when dining inside the mansion. Thank you!

