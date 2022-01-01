Go
Toast

Riverwalk Brewing Co.

Brewing or own style of complex, drinkable beers in Newburyport since 2012

40 Parker St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Yacht Rocker 4-Pack$13.75
Our wheat ale, pairs well with being on a boat! 5% ABV
Storm Door Porter 4-Pack$15.00
Our flagship Porter with Madagascar vanilla beans and cinnamon sticks. 6.3% ABV ("tigers hate cinnamon")
Gold 4-Pack$10.99
Our traditional American lager. 4.6% ABV
Cutback 4-Pack$10.99
Our light American pale ale. 110 calories per 12 oz serving. 3.2% ABV
Hit of Haze 4-Pack$13.75
Our hazy and fruity New England IPA. 6.3% ABV
The Saga 4-Pack$14.50
25% of sales of each Saga 4-pack is donated to local charities. See our social media channels to see who this weeks recipient is!
Double IPA, 8%ABV
IPA Tall Boy 4-Pack$13.75
Our flagship IPA. 6.8% ABV
Cheese$13.00
16" pizza topped with house made sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Yellow 4-Pack$13.75
A crisp and dry French Saison. 6.9% ABV
IPA 12-Pack$16.99
See full menu

Location

40 Parker St.

Newburyport MA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Metzy's Cantina (RESTAURANT)

No reviews yet

Come join the Metzy's Taco Revolution over at the Newburyport Train Station. A very cool rustic vibe, with Latin music, awesome food and a FULL BAR, with awesome Specialty Margaritas & other House Specialty Drinks! PLEASE NOTE ALL ORDERS PLACED HERE ARE FOR METZY'S CANTINA, LOCATED AT THE NBPT TRAIN STATION #5 BOSTON WAY

Metzy's Taqueria (TRUCK)

No reviews yet

Please always check out Facebook page www.facebook.com/metzys to confirm where our truck is and where to pick up your food when ordering at this link. We serve delicious Taqueria-style street food. Our standard lunch items include specialty tacos and burritos, with continuously changing additional specials based on seasonality, customer requests, chef creativity, etc.

Winter Street Provisions

No reviews yet

We are the little shop around the corner. Offering fresh brewed coffees, lattes, espresso and other beverages. We have a full line of made from scratch baked goods. As well as a grab and go sections of homemade soups, salads and sandwiches.

Carmine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston