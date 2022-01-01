Go
Riverway Bar & Grill

In a speck of a town sits a local favorite, Riverway Bar & Grill, the home for live music and entertainment in Trinity, Texas. The Bar & Grill named after the vast Trinity river proudly offers a menu featuring delicious Riverway Burgers, Chicken Quesadillas, Salads and many more of your favorites. With weekly events and live music, see why Riverway Bar & Grill is place for all to enjoy a vast selection of wines, beers, good company, and friendly service.

4544 State Highway 19

WORKS BURGER$9.50
1/4 pound patty / hand-smashed / house seasoning / bacon / fried onion / fried jalapeño / pepper jack cheese / sweet baby ray's bbq sauce /
FRIED JALAPENO'S$6.00
Golden fried bottle cap jalapenos
THE CLASSIC HAMBURGER$7.50
single 1/4 pound patty / hand-smashed / house seasoning / lettuce / tomato / pickles / mustard or mayo / bun / onion / French Fries / add cheese $0.50
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$8.50
grilled chicken / romaine lettuce / sliced tomato / diced onion / ranch dressing / ground Parmesan /
PIZZA EMPANADA$6.50
CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$8.50
crispy chicken breast / romaine lettuce /tomato / pickle / spread of mayo / bun
CHICKEN STRIPS$8.75
quantity of 4 / golden brown chicken tenders / your choice of fries or onion rings
BUD LIGHT SIX PACK$10.92
CHICKEN, BACON, RANCH QUESADILLA$11.50
large 12' tortilla /bacon/ ranch / grilled chicken / onion / diced green pepper /light jalapeno / monterey cheddar jack cheese /
RIVERWAY CHEESEBURGER$8.50
1/4 pound patty / hand-smashed / house seasoning / American cheese / lettuce / tomato / pickles / your choice of mustard or mayo / bun / onion / French Fries / add cheese $0.50
Location

Trinity TX

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
