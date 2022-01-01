Rize Pizza
Rize is an artisan style pizzeria with other artisanal options featuring quality/ healthy ingredients in a quick service manner.
124 E Market Street
Popular Items
Location
124 E Market Street
West Chester PA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Side Bar & Restaurant Inc.
Thanks You For the Support!
The Social Lounge
Come in and enjoy!
Riggtown Oven
Take Out & Delivery
Bar Avalon
Bar AV is a neighborhood restaurant and bar serving modern bistro fare & craft cocktails located in West Chester, Pa. Lively, comfortable and casual, dining at Bar Avalon is perfect for a variety of occasions, boasting a casual bistro menu with gourmet pizzas, handmade pastas, fresh fish & braised meats and a bar that steps back in time with prohibition-era and handcrafted specialty cocktails, bourbons, extensive wine list and a dozen draft beers.