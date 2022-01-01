Go
Toast

Rize Pizza

Rize is an artisan style pizzeria with other artisanal options featuring quality/ healthy ingredients in a quick service manner.

124 E Market Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Sm Angry Bird$17.00
Cajun chicken breast, hot pepper sauce and buttermilk ranch, and fresh mozzarella
Sm Cheesesteak$19.00
Sm Snap Dragon$17.00
Spicy sausage, bacon, roasted long hots, fresh mozzarella, Gouda, crushed red pepper
Sm Fig Jam Pizza$19.00
Sm Upside Down$13.25
Cheese on the bottom and our homemade sauce sprinkled with parmesan cheese and fresh basil upon request.
Sm Green Dream$17.00
Green Dream on the thin traditional crust. Baby spinach, roasted peppers, gouda, fresh mozzarella, garlic, and a fig balsamic glaze.
Sm Pepperoni$16.50
Tomato sauce and cheese with pepperoni
Sm Ivory$17.00
Fontina, fresh mozzarella, asiago, truffle oil, roasted garlic, black pepper and sea salt
Sm White$13.25
White pizza with just mozzarella
Sm Plain$12.00
Tomato sauce and cheese
See full menu

Location

124 E Market Street

West Chester PA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Side Bar & Restaurant Inc.

No reviews yet

Thanks You For the Support!

The Social Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Riggtown Oven

No reviews yet

Take Out & Delivery

Bar Avalon

No reviews yet

Bar AV is a neighborhood restaurant and bar serving modern bistro fare & craft cocktails located in West Chester, Pa. Lively, comfortable and casual, dining at Bar Avalon is perfect for a variety of occasions, boasting a casual bistro menu with gourmet pizzas, handmade pastas, fresh fish & braised meats and a bar that steps back in time with prohibition-era and handcrafted specialty cocktails, bourbons, extensive wine list and a dozen draft beers.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston