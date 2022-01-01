Go
Rize Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA

1991 Sproul Rd Ste 5 • $

Avg 4.9 (2511 reviews)

Popular Items

Sm Catering Harvest$35.00
Chicken Caprese$12.00
Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes, pesto, baby spinach. (Wrap or Sandwich)
Cauliflower Bites$10.00
Spicy buffalo cauliflower bites.
Onion Rings$7.00
Wings$12.00
Tuscan Berry Wrap$13.00
Grilled chicken, goat cheese, strawberries, dried cranberries, candied walnuts, fig balsalmic glaze, romaine lettuce. (wrap only)
Sierra$11.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, with a roasted pepper aioli. (Wrap or Sandwhich)
Breadsticks$1.00
Fancy Frize$7.50
House cut fries topped with asiago, parmesan cheese, truffle oil and sea salt.
Mozzerella Sticks$7.00
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1991 Sproul Rd Ste 5

Broomall PA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Nearby restaurants

Marple Public House

No reviews yet

Broomall's first public house with a full bar in over 100 years! Let us be your neighborhood spot, with great food and great drinks served in a relaxed and comfortable environment. A pint after work, snacks during the game, family dinner night, a haven for the service industry, Marple Public House has a seat waiting for you!

Delco Steaks

No reviews yet

The Best of DELCO - Burgers and Cheesesteaks - PA Farm Raised USDA PRIME Black Angus Beef

Tank and Libby's

No reviews yet

Tank & Libby’s was born in 2018 out of a friendship between two chefs, a love of good quality, fresh food, and their childhood nicknames.

Shere-E-Punjab Indian Cuisine - Drexel Hill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

