Rizzo's

-

2763 Eggert Road • $$

Avg 4 (92 reviews)

Popular Items

Cannoli$3.95
Dinner Salad$3.50
Mixed Greens, Fresh Mozzarella, Red & Yellow Tomato, Red Onion, Balsamic Glaze
2 Meatballs$3.00
Fish Fry - L$15.00
Arancini$8.50
Gnocchi$15.50
Cheese Ravioli$15.50
Wednesday Chicken Parm$10.99
Chicken Parmigian$16.50
Fish Fry$15.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Seating
Reservations
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Takeout

Location

2763 Eggert Road

Tonawanda NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

