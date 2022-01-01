Go
RJ Cafe & Bistro

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

768 Boston Post Rd • $$

Avg 4.2 (56 reviews)

Popular Items

Bacon, Cheddar, Tomato
Power Salad
5 grain blend, cucumber, red onion, goat cheese, apples, cranberries, honey lemon dressing
Balsamic Chicken
chicken, roasted peppers, mozzarella, red onion, sun dried tomato pesto, balsamic vinaigrette
Scoops
your choice of 1, 2 or 3 scoops of our freshly made curry chicken, tuna or egg salad over greens with tomato and cucumber
Turkey & Artichoke
turkey, spinach artichoke spread, tomato, caramelized onions, cheddar on onion focaccia
Turkey & Avocado
our blue blt with turkey and avocado
Chicken & Apple
grilled chicken, apple slices, candied walnuts, blue cheese, red onion, dried cranberries, white balsamic apple vinaigrette
B.A.M.!
bacon, avocado, mozzarella, basil pesto, sundried tomato pesto
Blue BLT
applewood smoked bacon, blue cheese mayo, fresh greens, tomato
California Chicken
grilled chicken, greens, tomato, avocado, chipotle aioli, cheddar
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

768 Boston Post Rd

Madison CT

Sunday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
How can we help you today?

