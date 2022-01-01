RJ's Family Restaurant

Giuseppe's Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Giuseppe's Pizzeria and Italian Cuisine was established by the late Giuseppe Giambanco, and his son, Robert Giambanco. Originally from Carini, Sicily, Robert and his father first opened the restaurant in the Roseland Plaza adjacent to Publix in 1983. When Robert married in 1990, he an his wife, Tina, took over the family business. and relocated it to 935 Sebastian Blvd in 1991. Today, the family business is run with the help of their children Raffaella and Lorenzo. Together, the family continues to provide you with the same tradition of serving good food at great prices, all in the family atmosphere their reputation began being built on more than twenty-five years ago.

The Giambanco Family

